Kannadigas in Goa being harassed: Horatti

Alleging that Kannadigas in Goa are being harassed to leave the State through a campaign called ‘Pogo Andolan’, Janata Dal (Secular) leader Basavaraj Horatti on Friday urged the State government to send a delegation to sort out the matter immediately.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Legislative Council, he said the move by Goans in the last months had led to insecurity and fear among Kannadigas who have made Goa their home for several decades. “There are four lakh Kannadigas in Goa. In the name of protecting Goa, Pogo Andolan has been started by stating that Goans are only those who were in Goa before 1961, and that all others should be declared as migrants,” he added.

The andolan, Mr. Horatti said, had been seeking all government jobs be reserved for Goans and a lion’s share in private sector jobs be provided to locals. He said, “They are demanding that migrants should not be given voter’s ID card and should not be allowed to register property or vehicle. Many Kannadigas have been part of Goa Vimochana struggle too.”

Later, speaking to reporters, he said that several families from Gadag, who were forced to come back owing to harassment, had met him recently. “Many families from Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, and Belagavi will be affected. Of the 13.5 lakh living in Goa, four lakh are Kannadigas,” he added.

Responding to the plea to send a delegation to Goa, Leader of the House and Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and take a decision. “We will announce the decision on Monday,” he added.