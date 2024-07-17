Kannadiga reservation bill: Will resolve confusion, says Minister M.B. Patil as industries raise concerns

After industrialists from Karnataka expressed their apprehensions about the new Bill approved by the Cabinet that mandates 100% reservation for Kannadigas in “C and D” grade government jobs, State Commerce and Industries Minister M.B. Patil said that they will have wide consultations, resolve the confusion and ensure that interests of Kannadigas are protected along with those of industries.

“I have seen that many people have apprehension regarding this. We will resolve this confusion. We will sit with the CM and resolve this so that it does not have any adverse effect,” Mr. Patil said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

“Keeping the interests of Kannadigas paramount, I will discuss this issue with the Honourable CM Shri Siddaramaiah, IT-BT Minister, Law Minister, and Labour Minister. We will have wider consultations. We will ensure that the interests of Kannadigas are protected, alongside those of the industries,” Mr. Patil said in a post on ‘X’.

The Karnataka Minister also emphasised that all States should be at their “competitive peak” in the “competitive era” of manufacturing and industrial revolution.

“India is currently experiencing a manufacturing and industrial revolution driven by the global China Plus One policy. In this competitive era, States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are striving to be at their best. It is of utmost importance for all States to be at their competitive peak,” Patil said.

Patil pointed out that Karnataka cannot lose in the “once-in-a-century race of industrialisation” and will ensure that everyone’s interests are safeguarded.

“Karnataka is a progressive State, and we cannot afford to lose in this once-in-a-century race of industrialisation. We will make sure that everyone’s interests are safeguarded. The industries are assured that they need not have any fear or apprehensions and can rest assured,” the Karnataka Minister said.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka cabinet approved a Bill that seeks to reserve 50% of management jobs and 75% of non-management jobs for locals in the private sector. The bill also seeks 100% reservation for locals in “C&D” grade government jobs.

On Wednesday, several industry leaders in the State objected to the move, saying that it is “discriminatory” and raised apprehensions that the tech industry may suffer.

The sharp criticism follows a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted that the Karnataka Cabinet has approved the bill to make recruitment of 100% Kannadigas mandatory for ‘C and D’ grade posts in all private industries.

In his post on X, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the State government’s priority was to look after the welfare of Kannadigas.

“The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make it mandatory to hire 100% Kannadigas for “C and D” grade posts in all private industries in the State. It is our government’s wish that the Kannadigas should avoid being deprived of jobs in the land of Kannada and should be allowed to build a comfortable life in the motherland. We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas,” he posted on X.

