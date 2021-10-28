‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ evokes tremendous response

Mysuru

28 October 2021 20:37 IST

Naada Geethe, three other Kannada songs sung at many venues

Hundreds of people - mainly students, officials and staff drawn from various departments and educational institutions – took part in the ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ campaign that entailed mass rendering of the Naada Geethe and three other Kannada songs, here on Thursday.

The venues were Oval Grounds, MCC office, Commercial Tax Office and educational institutions where people assembled in response to the State Government’s appeal to sing the Nada Geethe en masse to usher in Kannada Rajyothsava.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Department of Kannada and Culture and was launched on October 24. It entails rendering en masse the Naada Geethe, Baarisu Kannada Dindimava, Jogada Siri Belakinalli, and Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku.

Advertising

Advertising

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, L. Nagendra, MLA, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev, Rangayana director A. Cariappa and other officials were present.

Most educational institutions including SBRR Mahajana First Grade College and Vidyavadhaka First Grade College had their own programmes and students took part in the event and rendered the Naada Geethe and the three songs.

In the adjoining districts of Mandya and Chamarajanagar also the enthusiasm for the event was being built up since the last few days and the turnout and participation was beyond all expectations.

The participants were also administered oath to enhance the usage of Kannada in homes, offices and schools while engaging and transacting with others.