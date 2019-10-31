In Karnataka, many schools yet to teach Kannada as first or second language

Nearly two-and-a-half years ago, the Karnataka government made it compulsory for all schools across the State to introduce Kannada as the first or second language. However, the State government is yet to succeed in enforcing the rule and ensuring its implementation, contrary to its claims.

Several Block Educational Officers that The Hindu spoke to claimed that all schools in their jurisdiction were following the norm, even though it is clear that several are yet to.

The Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, which came into effect from the 2017-2018 academic year, mandated that all schools introduce Kannada in a phased manner. As per the rules, schools should be teaching Kannada as the first or second language from classes one to three. Earlier this week, S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, had said that the department had written to the Central boards reiterating that Kannada had to be the first or second language. “I will convene a meeting of private school associations and stress the need to teach Kannada, failing which penal action will be taken,” he said, acknowledging that not all schools are following the rule.

Although the Department of Public Instruction had issued notices to some schools, the managements have failed to act. Several schools, particularly those affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), claim that they are in a dilemma as their respective boards and parents demand that they teach English and Hindi as first and second languages.

In August 2018, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) had sent a proposal to the State government seeking the cancellation of their No Objection Certificates on the grounds that they are not teaching Kannada. Currently, schools that violate norms are penalised with a fine up to ₹500. KDA had sent a list of 20 schools to the Department of Public Instruction and asked for their recognition to be cancelled. But, no action was taken.

On the other hand, parents claim that not all schools are implementing the rule in a phased manner. Some schools are teaching two second languages to “accommodate” Kannada so that they are not penalised. Others are abruptly asking students to make the change instead of introducing Kannada in phases, say parents.

A mother of a class two student alleged that they were suddenly informed that the second language for 2019-20 would be Kannada, and Hindi the third language. “Last academic year, Hindi was the second language and Kannada the third language. How will children cope?” she asked. For now, teachers in the school are holding remedial classes to help them keep up.

The CBSE and ICSE schools have urged the government to allow them to introduce Kannada as a third language. M. Srinivasan, president, Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association, said: “If there is action by the Education Department against any school, it would mean that our eagerness to teach Kannada as the third language is not understood or appreciated. In such a context, we are sure of getting relief from the court,” he said.