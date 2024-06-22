ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada writer Kamala Hampana dies at the age of 89 

Updated - June 22, 2024 10:44 am IST

Published - June 22, 2024 10:19 am IST - Bengaluru

Born in Devanahalli on October 28, 1935, Ms. Kamala Hampana has published over 60 books in Kannada and two books in English in her career that spans 60 years 

The Hindu Bureau

Noted writer Kamala Hampana passed away on June 22, 2024. File | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

Kamala Hampana (89), one of the prominent women writers in Kannada, died on June 22 at her residence in Rajajinagar, due to age-related causes.

She is bereaved by her litterateur husband Hampa Nagarajaiah, two daughters and a son.

Born in Devanahalli on October 28, 1935, Ms. Kamala Hampana was an academician, researcher and teacher, apart from a writer. She published over 60 books in Kannada across various genres and two books in English Attimabbe and Chalukyas and Jainism and Other Essays in her career that spans 60 years. 

She also brought out nine research documents including Thuranga Bharata - Ondu Addhyayana and Adharsha Jaina Mahileyaru.

She was conferred the government’s prestigious Dana Chintamani Attimabbe award and Hampi Kannada University’s Nadoja award for her works.  

As per her wishes, Ms. Kamala Hampana’s body will be donated to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital for medical research.

Many political leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, took to X, to express their respects to Ms. Hampana. “I am saddened by the unexpected death of veteran writer Dr. Kamala Hampana. Along with her literary work, Dr. Kamala was also popular for her research and teaching. She wished good for all in her life. I also share the grief of Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah and his family,” he said.  

