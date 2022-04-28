Kannada versus Hindi: Karnataka CM backs actor Sudeep

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said film actor’s Kichcha Sudeep’s statement on the primacy of Kannada is right. “Everyone should understand and respect his views”

“The States of India were formed on the basis of language. In each State, the regional language, that is the mother tongue of the people, enjoys primacy. That is why actor Kichcha Sudeep’s statement on the primacy of Kannada is right. Everyone should understand and respect his views,” the CM said in response to queries on the debate between actor Sudeep and his Hindi counterpart Ajay Devgn on the national language and on the status of Kannada.

Visit to Delhi

The Chief Minister did not answer a question on cabinet reshuffle. Instead, he said he is going to New Delhi to participate in a meeting of judges and Chief Ministers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the judicial conference. Supreme Court Chief Justice will participate. Some judicial matters will be discussed,” he said.

Hate crimes

The CM said Karnataka will follow all the directions of the Supreme Court on containing hate crimes by forming a State-level committee. “Such crimes are increasing in some States. They are being fanned by social media. We will, therefore, take strict steps to control them. We will form a committee as per the SC’s directions,” he said.

Reacting to a statement by Telangana CM on rising communal hatred in some States, Mr Bommai said, “We should not indulge in advising others about such things. We should all do our duty. India is a far more tolerant country than many others. We are accepting of various religions and treat people of all faiths equally.”

Covid-19 vaccine

The Karnataka Government will take all steps to battle the COVID-19 epidemic. As much as 98% of the State ‘s population has taken two doses of vaccine. “We are now focusing on the precautionary dose, and the doses for children,” the CM said.

“There is no need for panic as there was no fourth wave yet. There has been a slight increase in the number of cases since April 9, and we are watching the situation closely. We are introducing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” he said.