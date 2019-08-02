Kannada University students withdraw indefinite strike

Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) students of Kannada University, Hampi, who were on an indefinite day-and-night strike demanding fellowship, called off their agitation on Thursday after university authorities gave assurances of addressing their demands.

University Vice-Chancellor S.C. Ramesh returned to campus from Bengaluru on Wednesday night and held a meeting with Registrar A. Subbanna Rai, Finance Officer Ramesh Nayak, Deputy Registrar (Administration) A. Venkatesh, Coordinator of SCs/STs Special Cell Kashi Vishwanath and deans of different faculties and discussed the issue on Thursday morning. He then met the agitating students and persuaded them to call off the strike after explaining his efforts to get funds released by the government. “Of the ₹ 1 crore sanctioned, only ₹ 25 lakh has been released by the government. I will take immediate steps to disburse the amount at hand among the eligible students. I will also continue to push the issue at the government level to get the balance amount. Besides, I am demanding ₹ 6 crore from the government for the purpose. I will clear all dues as and when the government releases the money,” he told the agitating students.

Convinced with this explanation, the students decided to call off the strike for the time being and declared their decision in front of the university authorities.

“We have temporarily called off the agitation as the Vice-Chancellor has assured us of disbursing the available money among the students by Monday. If the dues are not cleared within the next few months, we will resume our agitation and intensify it,” Muniraju, a student leader, told The Hindu.

Mr. Ramesh [Vice-Chancellor] said: “The agitating students understood the difficulties of the university authorities in paying their dues as the government has not released enough funds. They also realised that the authorities have been trying to get the funds released from the government. That is why they withdrew the agitation.”.

The Vice-Chancellor has assigned the task of following up the issue at the government level to Dr. Venkatesh, Dr. Ramesh Nayak and Mr. Kashi Vishwanath.