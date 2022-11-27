  1. EPaper
Kannada University dean dies in road accident

November 27, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

C.S. Vasudevan, dean of social sciences at Kannada University, Hampi, died in a road accident at Jagalur near Davangere on Saturday night. He was 59.

He was driving the car that rammed into a lorry parked on the Bengaluru-Pune national highway. He died on the spot. Three others, including his son, were injured. A case has been registered.

He was the author of the Hampi World Heritage Area Guidebook and usually accompanied all the foreign dignitaries who visited Hampi and explained to them the historical facts about the monuments. His research interests were protohistory, art, architecture, numismatics, iconography, and epigraphy. He wrote books and articles on the Vijayanagar empire, rivers of Karnataka, Kannada inscriptions of Andhra, and other subjects.

