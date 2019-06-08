Kannada translation of Hindi book Girgit released

Usaravalli, the Kannada translation of Girgit, an anthology of short stories in Hindi, was released by Leeladevi R. Prasad, former Minister, at Akhila Bharatiya Hindi Sahitya Poornima, a convention on Hindi literature in the city on Saturday.

Girgit is authored by Akhilesh Nigam Akhil. Shivamogga-based writer G.S. Saroja translated it to Kannada.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Prasad said as India is a multilingual society, learning different languages would enable us to appreciate the cultural diversity of the nation. She stressed upon the need to promote the translation of literary works from Kannada to Hindi and vice versa to ensure a better cultural exchange. With workplaces becoming globalised, multilingual skills are necessary, she said.

A multilingual poets’ meet was organised. Rajabhasha Sangharsha Samiti was the organiser.