‘Kannada to be made mandatory from Class 1’

Starting from academic year 2018-19, students will be taught Kannada in all schools in the State, including private, linguistic minority, and Central board schools.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, who made the announcement on Friday, said children would start learning the subject from Class 1.

A circular to this effect has been issued and there will be no Kannada examinations in the first three years, the Minister said.

Exams will be conducted from Class 4. If any student from outside the State joins Class 4, then he or she will not have to write the exam for three years, till Class 6, the Minister said.

Stringent action, including withdrawal of no objection certificate issued by the Education Department, would be initiated in case of non-compliance, he added.

Mr. Sait has ruled out abolition of the Right to Education Act and said the State government would recommend suitable changes in the Act during a meeting to be chaired by the Union HRD Minister in January in Delhi.