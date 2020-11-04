Kannada teachers oppose UGC directive

Kannada teachers of Kuvempu University have opposed the choice-based credit system, saying that the new arrangement will reduce the number of hours for teaching the Kannada language at graduation and post-graduation levels.

The association of Kannada teaching staff members in the university has demanded that Kannada language be made compulsory for all six semesters of graduate courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed the universities to have CBCS. With this new system, Kannada teaching at graduation would lose significance, said H.T. Krishnamurthy, president of the association.

The new system decreases the workload for Kannada lecturers and students would hardly study the language. The UGC should withdraw its direction and ensure Kannada is taught in both graduation and post-graduation courses, he said.