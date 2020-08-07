Kannada study centre to be set up in Mysuru

BENGALURU

The State government has decided to establish the Kannada Classical Language Study Centre on a 10-acre plot at the foot of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi in Bengaluru on Friday.

The proposed land belongs to Mysore university, states an official release.

Mr. Ravi directed the authorities to initiate measures to ensure that the centre began work within one month. He warned that the government would not hesitate to initiate action against officials who delay the work.