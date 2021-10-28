Karnataka

Kannada songs recited

Thousands of students, teachers and government employees participated in the recitation of Kannada songs as part of the ‘Kannadakkagi Navu’ programme, organiszed in the run-up to the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava, in Hassan on Thursday.

The main programme was held at the district stadium. Three songs were recited by the gathering. Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Preetham Gowda, MLA, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others participated.

Similar programmes were held at 15 historic places in the district. Students in many schools and colleges also took part in the event. Around 25,000 people participated in the programme across the district, according to a bulletin released by the district administration.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 6:41:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kannada-songs-recited/article37212859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY