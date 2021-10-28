Kannada songs recited

Thousands of students, teachers and government employees participated in the recitation of Kannada songs as part of the ‘Kannadakkagi Navu’ programme, organiszed in the run-up to the 66th Kannada Rajyotsava, in Hassan on Thursday.

The main programme was held at the district stadium. Three songs were recited by the gathering. Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Preetham Gowda, MLA, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others participated.

Similar programmes were held at 15 historic places in the district. Students in many schools and colleges also took part in the event. Around 25,000 people participated in the programme across the district, according to a bulletin released by the district administration.