Kannada software development a must for greater outreach, says Baligar

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) president Manu Baligar has said that Kannada language software must be upgraded and refined for greater reach and ease of use.

He was speaking at the Haveri Galaganatha and N.S. Rajapurohit Foundation award programme organised by the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, University of Mysore, on Monday.

Mr. Baligar said the updated version of the Kannada language software should be in a position to reach a larger number of audience given the potential of social networking through smart phones. The Kananda language software should be upgraded to make it simple and effective for people to use and communicate, he added. The KSP president noted that the University of Mysore was working to develop a Kannada software and suggested that the Department of Kannada and Culture should support it.

Speaking about Galaganatha, Mr.Baligar said he worked for the promotion of Kannada language through extensive writing 150 years ago.

Though there was a dominance of other languages including Marathi in north Karnataka, Galaganatha wrote novels in Kannada to promote the language. In this context Mr. Baligar said there was a threat to Kannada from Marathi and Tamil before independence but now western culture and English were the main challengers to Kannada. He said this challenge can be staved off by increasing the number of Kannada book readers.

The organisers also conferred the Galaganatha award on writer B.L. Venu and N.S. Rajapurohit award on numismatist and historian A.V. Narasimhamurthy. Rajapurohit has made similar contribution to the field of history and unravelling the glory of Karnataka.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar, Foundation president Dusyantha Nadagowda, and Director of Department of Kannada and Culture K.M. Janaki were present.