Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held at Boovanahalli to involve rural people

Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has decided to hold its 20 th district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Boovanahalli in Hassan taluk on March 30-31. Writer and folk expert Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda has been chosen to chair the event.

H.L. Mallesh Gowda, president of the parishat’s district unit, said at a media conference in Hassan on March 15 that the executive committee members chose to hold the event in a village this time. “With this, we are taking the district-level event to a village and involving rural people in a literary event. We have made arrangements for transport from Hassan city to the village during the programme.”

The parishat had estimated total expenditure of ₹15 lakh for the event. Hassan MLA and other elected representatives of the district and organisations had been approached seeking assistance. A souvenir would be brought out on the occasion.

Office-bearers of the parishat B.N. Jayaram, B.R. Bomme Gowda and K.G. Suresh were present at the media conference.