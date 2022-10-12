Kannada Sahitya Sammelana dates revised; to be held from January 6 to 8

The event in CM’s home district will be held hardly two to three months before Assembly polls

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
October 12, 2022 21:40 IST

The 86th Akhila Bharatiya Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held from January 6 to 8 as the State government on Wednesday decided on the schedule, revising the tentative dates that had been indicated by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat earlier as November 11 to 13.

The sammelana will be held in Haveri, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The decision on the schedule of the sammelana was taken at a preparatory meeting attended by Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Haveri district incharge Minister Shivaram Hebbar, and Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi. Later, the schedule was discussed with the Chief Minister. Mr. Joshi had earlier expressed concern over lack of adequate preparations for the event and hinted that it may be put off.

Political show?

The event, which is planned to be organised in a grand manner, is now being held hardly two to three months before the next Assembly elections. In fact, a section of literary circles are concerned about holding the event so close to the polls as there could be attempts to politically harness the show ahead of polls.

Sources in the government noted that the event was scheduled in January considering the busy schedule of the Chief Minister as he would be taking part in the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatre till December end.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sunil Kumar said that 8 to 10 lakh people were expected to attend the sammelana. He will visit Haveri on October 20 to interact with the district administration.

He said the sammelana would have arrangements to serve food to 2.5 lakh persons daily besides providing accommodation for about 40,000 persons. He said seating arrangements would be made for around 50,000 people at the main hall during the inaugural ceremony. As many as 20 sub-committees would be set up to monitor the arrangements, he said.

A Kannada chariot will tour the State for 45 days before the commencement of the event.

