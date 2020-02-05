Kannada Sahitya Sammelana begins with colourful procession

The 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana began with a grand cultural procession here on Wednesday morning. Tens of thousands of people including writers, artists, schoolchildren, staff and officials, along with decorated chariots and tableaux, marched in the procession waving yellow-red flags and banners. Pro-Kannada slogans reverberated in the air throughout the 5.5 km procession route.

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind Karjol, in the presence of Sammelana president H.S. Venkatesh Murthy and Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar, flagged off the colourful procession at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir at about 8.30 a.m.

Mr. Murthy and Mr. Baligar then sat on the specially decorated golden chariot followed by 12 decorated silver chariots carrying the presidents of 30 district Kannada Sahitya Parishat units and proceeded along with the procession towards the main venue built on the Gulbarga University campus.

There were over 60 cultural troupes with 800 artistes showcasing Kamsaale, Dollu Kunitha, Pooja Kunitha, Veeragaase, Nandi Dhwaja, Navilu Kunitha, Bombe Kunitha, Nagari, Kangeelu Kunitha and other performances. Artistes were dressed as Hindu religious characters in the procession.

A carnival atmosphere prevailed all through the procession route. People from neighbouring districts and taluks joined the procession at various junctions and it took three hours to reach the main venue.

The people and children were busy taking selfies with the dolls and artists painted in colours. While the girls and staff of various departments participating in the procession wore bright-coloured sarees and traditional dresses like ghagra-choli, boys were seen in dhoti and other traditional attire. Throughout the main streets, school students were waving Kannada flags to welcome the troupes and artists.

The crowd including Ashwmedha chariots, tableaux and cultural troupes took almost one hour at the procession’s tail-end to leave the Rangamandir premises.

Earlier, Mr Karjol, Mr. Baligar and district president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Veerabhadra Simpi hoisted the national flag, Kannada flag and the Parishat flag respectively outside the main venue.

The Sammelana is being held in Kalaburagi after a gap of 32 years. The city has hosted three Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelanas earlier.