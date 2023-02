Kannada Sahitya Sammelan at Kushalnagar

February 01, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The first taluk-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan of Kushalnagar will be held on February 3 at Raitha Sahakara Bhavan. The Kushalnagar Kannada Sahitya Parishat president K.S.Murthy, Kodagu District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president M.P. Keshav Kamath, Apachhu Ranjan, MLA, and others will take part in the conference which will commence at 10.30 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.