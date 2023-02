February 01, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The first taluk-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan of Kushalnagar will be held on February 3 at Raitha Sahakara Bhavan. The Kushalnagar Kannada Sahitya Parishat president K.S.Murthy, Kodagu District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president M.P. Keshav Kamath, Apachhu Ranjan, MLA, and others will take part in the conference which will commence at 10.30 a.m.