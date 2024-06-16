Kannada Sahitya Parishath to hold 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana from December 21 after multiple disruptions

The Kannada Sahitya Parishath has decided to hold the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (Literature festival) on December 21, 22, and 23 in Mandya, which was scheduled earlier and postponed due to severe drought, Parliament elections and other reasons for indefinite manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision was taken in the executive meeting of Kannada Sahitya Parishath held in Kemmannugundi recently.

The literature festival, which was planned to be held in June earlier, was postponed to December due to heavy rains and lack of necessary preparations, among other reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Joshi, President of Kannada Sahitya Parishath, has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivaraj Thangadagi, Minister of Kannada and Culture and N. Cheluvarayaswamy, District in-charge Minister of Mandya to take necessary action to hold the conference in December.

“A letter has been written to the Chief Minister asking him to call a meeting to finalize the date of the literature festival. The Chief Minister is expected to call a meeting soon and preparations for the literature festival will begin as soon as the date is finalised,” said Mr. Joshi to The Hindu.

Plans to hold 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan scheduled in Mandya have faced multiple disruptions. Earlier, the Kannada Sahitya Parishath had started preparations to hold a conference in February. However, due to lack of rain in 2023, the state government had declared 223 taluks across the state, including Mandya, as drought-hit taluks. The Parishath had postponed the literature festival indefinitely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting on February 1, 2024 with the Parishath and its office bearers, directed them to make necessary preparations to hold the conference by the first week of June.

However, after the announcement of the Parliamentary elections on April 1, 2024, the State government got completely engrossed in the elections. In addition, the election code of conduct hindered the release of funds. After all the processes of the elections were completed on June 6, the Kannada Sahitya Parishath decided to initiate the activities of the literature festival.

Funds not yet released

Mr. Joshi has submitted a memorandum to the government to provide a grant of ₹30 crore for the literature festival. However, the State government had announced only ₹5 crore for the activities of the Kannada Sahitya Parishath in the State budget and has not announced or released any grant for the literature festival.

“Last time, the State Government announced ₹25 crore in the budget for the literature festival and released the money. This year, I requested the government to release fund of ₹30 crore for the 87th Kannada literature festival. However, the government has not announced the grant in the budget. Instead, the Chief Minister has promised to provide adequate funds,” said Mr. Joshi.

“I have already discussed the matter of holding the literature festival in December with Minister Chaluvarayaswamy. Now it is the monsoon season. In November, the Golden Jubilee of Mysore state being renamed as ‘Karnataka’ is being celebrated. So, December is ideal for the literature festival. Many non-resident Indians (NRI) have also urged us to hold the Literature festival in December. So, it will be more convenient for those coming to the conference from abroad,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.