Karnataka

Kannada Sahitya Parishat objects to removal of Kannada board at mutt entrance

The name board written in Tulu and Sanskrit displayed at the entrance of Krishna Mutt in Udupi.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Udupi unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Tuesday took objection to the Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi removing a Kannada name board at its entrance and replacing it with the one written both in Tulu and Sanskrit.

The president of the unit, Neelavara Surendra Adiga, said in a statement that the action violated the government directive that mandates organisations and commercial establishments to give prominence to Kannada in name boards.

He said the Parishat will petition the district administration and launch an agitation if required.

“Any name board should be displayed in Kannada prominently followed by other languages. The vigilance committee on Kannada takes such issues seriously,” he said.

Responding to it, Govindaraj, manager of Paryaya Admar Mutt, said in a statement that the Kannada board made of plastic was removed as part of temple renovation process during the just concluded Lakshadeepotsava rituals. A Kannada name board made in wood will be fixed there shortly and the board is getting ready. The Kannada name board will be at the top followed by the board written in Tulu and Sanskrit which has already been displayed at the entrance, he added.

