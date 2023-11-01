HamberMenu
Kannada Rajyotsava: Shivamogga DC hoists national flag

November 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani hoisted the national flag to mark the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava at DAR Grounds in the city.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, who was supposed to take part in the programme as the Minister in-charge of the district, was in Bengaluru to attend the Rajyotsava programme.

Mr. Selvamani read out his speech, which highlighted the history of the unification of the States. Mysuru State took shape on November 1, 1956. However, it was named Karnataka 50 years ago, in 1973, he said, and he also recalled the personalities who played a prominent role in the unification of the state.

The officer said the State government had decided to hold several programmes throughout the year to mark the 50th anniversary of renaming the state.

School children presented dances to popular songs that highlighted the richness of Kannada and the tourist attractions of the State. A group of singers presented Huyilagolu Narayanarao’s Udayavagali Cheluva Kannada Nadu, Kuvempu’s Elladaru Iru Enthadaru Iru, Da.Ra. Bendre’s Onde Onde Karnataka Onde, Siddaiah Puranik’s Hottito Hottitu Kannadada Deepa, and Channaveera Kanavi’s Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Rudre Gowda, Mayor S. Shivakumar, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, and others were present.

