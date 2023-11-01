Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held across north Karnataka

November 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with joy across northern Karnataka on Wednesday. Cultural programmes, lectures, and sports events were held at various places. District in charge Ministers unfurled the national flag and addressed crowds. Rajyotsava celebrations were held in schools, colleges, offices, industries, and various associations across the region.

In Belagavi, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi inaugurated the celebrations. He said that the State government had kept the promises it made to the people by implementing the guarantees. The other guarantee of Yuva Nidhi stipends to the youth will be implemented in a few months, he said.

He gave away district Rajyotsava awards to around 25 eminent persons from various walks of life. Among journalists, Pundalik Badiger, photojournalist who contributes to The Hindu, was also awarded. Senior journalists like Naushad Bijapur, Keerthana Kumari Kasargod, Chandrakant Sugandhi, Shridhar Kotargasti, Saleem Dharwadkar, Sunil Gawade, Yallappa Talwar, and news paper distributor Shivanand Wagodekar, were felicitated. Social worker Santosh Darekar and sports personality Sunita Dundappanavar were among the awardees.

M.B. Patil, district in charge Minister, inaugurated the celebrations in Vijayapura. He denied allegations that the demand for renaming of Vijayapura after Sri Basaveshwara was political. He said that he had demanded as the demand had come from some cultural organisations. He said the State government would declare Tikota as a drought-hit taluk in a few days. He said the State government had noticed the demand for a separate development board for Basavana Bagewadi, the birth place of Sri Basaveshwara. “We will consider it,” he said.