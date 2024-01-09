ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada price boards mandatory at petrol stations in Karnataka from Wednesday

January 09, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri has said he has issued instructions to oil companies displaying the price boards in Kannada.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Petrol stations in Karnataka will have to mandatorily display the price boards in Kannada too from Wednesday.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri said he had issued instructions to oil companies.

“It was brought to my notice that petrol pumps in Karnataka are displaying the price boards in just English and Hindi. Hence, I have made it clear that the price display boards should also be there in Kannada from tomorrow [Wednesday] itself,” the Union Minister, who is in Karnataka as part of the BJP’s Viksit Bharat Yatra, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US