Kannada play in Kalaburagi tomorrow

Kannada play Bob Marley from Kodihalli, directed by K.P. Lakshman, will be staged at S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir Auditorium in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi Samudaya president Dattatraya Ikkalaki and Kalaburagi Rangayana director Sujata Jangamshetty, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that the play is being jointly organised by Samudaya in association Rangayana.

Artists from Bengaluru-based theatre group, Jangama Collective, including Mariyamma Chudi, Chandrashekar K., Shweta Rani H.K. and Baharat Dingri, will perform the one-and-a-half-hour play, which is inspired by Jamaican musician, singer, songwriter and activist Bob Marley.

Bob Marley from Kodihalli portrays the life and struggle of a Dalit youth and the challenges he faces in urban areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.