Kannada organisations urge government to celebrate 200 years of Kittur battle victory

Kannada organisations have demanded that the State government celebrate the 200th anniversary of Rani Channamma’s victory of the battle of Kittur in Belagavi district.

The Central Committee of Kannada Organisations has urged the State government to celebrate the bicentenary of Rani Channamma’s victory. “She fought not only to protect her empire, but also for the self-respect of Indians. What is more, Channamma was among the first female freedom fighters in the country. It is essential that we recognise this fact by organising a big celebration,” Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the committee, said.

Sri Madiwala Rajayogindra Swami has urged the government to organise Kittur Utsav celebrations for five days and set aside a budget of ₹5 crore for this. He sought the restoration and reconstruction of the fort and erection of a national monument. He also demanded that Kittur and the nearby Mugat Khan Hubli, the resting place of Basavanna’s wife Gangambike be developed as tourist attractions.

“Rani Channamma and her soldiers led a struggle against the British in 1824, a full 33 years before the First War of Independence of 1857. In fact, the battle of Kittur should be called the first war of independence,” said historian and writer Mahesh Channangi. “Its bicentennial anniversary should be celebrated by organising a seminar by inviting international scholars who have studied British colonial history. Youth from colleges should be motivated to come up with documentaries, podcasts, paintings and writings,’‘ Mr. Channangi said.

Uday Desai, a descendant of the Kittur royal family said that he only wanted the celebrations to be meaningful.

Background

Rani Channamma, the dowager queen of Kittur fought against the imposition of the doctrine of lapse by the British. In the battle that took place on October 23, her lieutenant Amatur Balappa killed Johan Thackeray, the British collector and political agent. Other military officers like Sangolli Rayanna and Gurusiddappa took two British officers captive – Walter Elliot and Stevenson. The British officers from Dharwad made peace with the queen promising to end the war. But after a few days of the lease of the prisoners of war, they attacked Kittur again, defeating it.

The queen and some others were taken prisoners. Channamma was imprisoned in an outhouse of the Dharwad collector. She died in the Bailhongal jail due to ill health in 1829. Rayanna was betrayed by a local zamindar. He was hanged in Nandagad near Khanapur in Belagavi district in 1830. Hailing from a Panchamasali Lingayat family in Kakati in Belagavi taluk, Channamma was married into the Kittur dynasty to King Mallasarja Desai. After his death, she opposed the British and waged a war.

