Kannada organisations have urged the Karnataka government to speed up the proposed water swap treaty with neighbouring Maharashtra to find a permanent solution to the problem of water scarcity in both the States.

The treaty proposed by Maharashtra in 2016 aims at exchanging water between States rather than paying for water released from reservoirs from one State to another.

Existing system of sharing water between Karnataka and Maharashtra

As of now, Karnataka gets around four tmcft of water on an annual average from dams in Maharashtra during the summer months. This is used for drinking water supply. Karnataka Irrigation Department pays Maharashtra for this non-monsoon season water.

Maharashtra has suggested that Karnataka release a similar quantum of water to the drier districts in south-eastern Maharashtra. Once that happens, there would be no need for payment, their officials explain.

Karnataka government has accepted the proposal in principle. However, irrigation engineers have pointed out a practical problem that seems to make implementation difficult.

They argue that a canal network is needed to carry water from the Tubachi-Babaleshwar lift irrigation scheme in Vijayapura district of Karnataka to areas like Jatt taluk in Maharashtra. The network could cost up to ₹500 crore. They want Maharashtra to either take up construction of the network, or pay Karnataka for the same.

Another suggestion is that Maharashtra build a mini-reservoir to impound water for emergency release.

Notably, officials have warned against agreeing to release four tmcft of water from Tubachi-Babaleshwar, as the dam is designed to hold only six tmcft of water.

Tubachi-Babaleshwar lift irrigation scheme was built at a cost of ₹3,700 crore and has been operational since 2018.

Ashok Chandaragi, convener of Kannada organisations who is among the signatories to the letter, said, “Maharashtra is neither willing to pay for the project nor take up construction. This has resulted in a stalemate. Maharashtra should come forward to pay for construction of canals and, if need be, a mini-reservoir.”

Officers of both States have met twice to discuss these issues. These issues also figured in the meeting of the two Chief Ministers convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There has not been much progress on this front.

Letter to CM

Kannada organisations have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to engage the Maharashtra government and finalise the water swap treaty.

The letter states: “Most districts of northern Karnataka suffer from cycles of drought and flood. To a significant extent, the damage from these emergencies can be controlled by the wise use of reservoirs. Karnataka and Maharashtra should come to an agreement immediately and sign a treaty. It will not only address the water scarcity in both States, it will also help Karnataka save money.”

Leaders of successive governments in Maharashtra have alleged that impounding water in the Almatti dam leads to swelling of backwaters that causes floods in Maharashtra. Those in Karnataka have maintained that this is not justified.

According to the letter: “Anyway, a water swap treaty would put an end to such allegations. Some chief ministers and irrigation ministers from Maharashtra tend to close the gates of the Rajapur barrage and other dams for fear of depleting them during drought. Even this year, Chief Minister Eknath Sindhe had instructed officers to stop release of water from Rajapur. A water swap treaty will act as an inviolable rule that both the States will be forced to abide by.”