Kannada organisations urge CM to hold meetings in Maharashtra

December 28, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Express solidarity with them, they say

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to counter the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Assembly about the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka, Kannada organisations have urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hold meetings of Kannada speakers in Maharashtra.

In a memorandum to the government, the action committee of Kannada organisations has urged the CM to visit the border districts of Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Nanded and Latur to express solidarity with Kannada-speaking people there. “The CM should hold meetings and tell the Kannadigas there that the government of Karnataka is with them. Some of the gram panchayats in those districts have passed resolutions expressing their desire to join Karnataka. They are impressed with the pro-people governance in Karnataka and are upset with the neglect of those areas by successive governments in Maharashtra,” the memorandum stated.

Ashok Chandaragi, president of the committee, told the CM that it would work with the government in organising such meetings and obtain feedback from Kannada speakers in those areas. The CM appreciated our idea and assured us to consider it favourably, Mr. Chandaragi said.

This is in response to the resolution by the Maharashtra Assembly that sought the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra.

