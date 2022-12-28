HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada organisations urge CM to hold meetings in Maharashtra

Express solidarity with them, they say

December 28, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to counter the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Assembly about the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka, Kannada organisations have urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hold meetings of Kannada speakers in Maharashtra.

In a memorandum to the government, the action committee of Kannada organisations has urged the CM to visit the border districts of Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Nanded and Latur to express solidarity with Kannada-speaking people there. “The CM should hold meetings and tell the Kannadigas there that the government of Karnataka is with them. Some of the gram panchayats in those districts have passed resolutions expressing their desire to join Karnataka. They are impressed with the pro-people governance in Karnataka and are upset with the neglect of those areas by successive governments in Maharashtra,” the memorandum stated.

Ashok Chandaragi, president of the committee, told the CM that it would work with the government in organising such meetings and obtain feedback from Kannada speakers in those areas. The CM appreciated our idea and assured us to consider it favourably, Mr. Chandaragi said.

This is in response to the resolution by the Maharashtra Assembly that sought the merger of Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra.

Related Topics

Kannada / Maharashtra / Karnataka / ministers (government) / water / Belgaum

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.