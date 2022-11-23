Kannada organisations say govt. not serious about border row

November 23, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Kannada organisations have accused the State government of not taking the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue seriously.

“In 2004, the Maharashtra government went to the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Border Reorganisation Act of 1956. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has taken it very seriously. He has been holding continuous meetings with his Ministers, senior officials, lawyers, Opposition leaders, and Marathi organisations. Unfortunately, the Karnataka government has not taken the issue seriously. Karnataka’s preparations are not even 20%. The Karnataka government’s actions are not known to the public. It is unfortunate,’‘ Ashok Chandaragi, convener of Kannada organisations in Belagavi district, told journalists in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He demanded that the Karnataka government accord top priority to the case and take the public and pro-Kannada organisations into confidence.

“We have been complaining that the Karnataka State border protection commission has become inactive and should be reconstituted. The former chairman and a senior member have passed away. It has not held meetings or public consultations in the recent past. The government should reconstitute it immediately. I request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to appoint a senior Minister as in charge of the case and the border issue,’‘ Mr. Chandaragi said.

“We feel that Maharashtra’s case has no merit and should be dismissed. However, we cannot predict what happens in the Supreme Court,’‘ he said in reply to a question.