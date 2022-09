ADVERTISEMENT

Some pro-Kannada organisations have opposed the release of Boys-3, a Marathi film, in Belagavi and other places in Karnataka.

In a memorandum to the Police Commissioner, activists said the film had dialogues that allegedly insulted Kannada and Karnataka police. They urged the State government to prohibit the screening of the movie in Karnataka. Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Belagavi Yuva Vedike, and others signed the memorandum.