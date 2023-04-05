Kannada organisations oppose Maharashtra health scheme covering 865 border villages and towns

April 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Belagavi

Kannada organisations in Belagavi district have strongly opposed the Maharashtra government’s decision to extend the Jyotiba Phule Health Scheme to poor families of 865 villages and towns across the border in Karnataka.

As per an order issued by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, poor residents of villages, towns and hamlets in 12 taluks in Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Uttara Kannada districts can avail themselves of benefits of this scheme. They are provided coverage of up to ₹1.5 lakh for 996 surgeries and treatment procedures, available in 34 hospitals in Maharashtra.

The applicants have to produce proof of identity such as Antyodaya Anna BPL ration card, the Maharashtra government’s Annapoorna ration card or a certificate of annual income issued by revenue authorities.

However, it is the mandate of a declaration certificate that has attracted controversy. The declaration, which is in a separate page, states that the applicant should be a resident of one of these 865 villages and towns that have been claimed by Maharashtra as its own, for so many years. It also asks them to give an undertaking that they are Marathi speakers. The form is to be self-attested.

Kannada organisations say that this is a ploy by the Maharashtra government to create evidence that these places belong to Maharashtra and not Karnataka.

“The Maharashtra government’s intentions in floating the health scheme are not noble. The declaration form is in effect a type of census of Marathi speakers,” said Deepak Guduganatti, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader.

“Contrary to the claim made by Maharashtra, the government there has no desire to provide low-cost health care to the poor residents of border villages. Maharashtra government only wants to build a file and show that there are so many Marathi speakers in Karnataka. That is all. That is an insult to the self-respecting residents of Karnataka,” he said.

“Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured us of approaching the Union government in an effort to stop this scheme, he has not been able to do that till now. It is very unfortunate. The scheme is opposed to the spirit of federalism. More over, the declaration, which is being circulated along with the application form, is very suspicious. The Chief Minister should take a strong stand against this and get the scheme stopped at least now,” Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of Kannada organisations in Belagavi district, said.

He said that he was writing a letter to the Chief Minister about this.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has also opposed the Maharashtra government’s move.

“Leaders in the Maharashtra government should realise that if they continue to play such tricks, they will have to face severe legal consequences. The Congress will not only protest against this but it will also wage a legal battle against Maharashtra when we come to power,” he said, in a couple of tweets. The Congress leader also criticised the Chief Minister for what he said failing to protect the interests of Karnataka.

Maharashtra should not resort to such mischief when the border row is before the Supreme Court. Maharashtra government has disrespected a directive by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had advised the two States to refrain from such activities. Maharashtra should withdraw the order immediately, he said.

CM’s reaction

Mr. Bommai also criticised the neighbouring State’s move. He said that if the Maharashtra government did not withdraw the order, Karnataka will be forced to extend welfare programmes for Kannadigas residing in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had accepted before Mr. Shah that this health scheme will not be implemented in Karnataka villages. But he has gone back on his promise. Maharashtra is creating confusion in the minds of the people even when the border dispute is before the Supreme Court. It should not be adamant about such issues, the Chief Minister said.