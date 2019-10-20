Kannada organisations condemn statements by Katti, Yediyurappa

The Action Committee of Kannada Agitation Committees — an umbrella of Kannada organisations — has condemned the demand for the creation of a new State including north Karnataka and south Maharashtra districts.

“The demand is utterly foolish,” Ashok Chandaragi, president of the action committee, told The Hindu.

“It is wrong on two counts. It negates the spirit of linguistic division of State that guided the States Reorganisation Act and undermines our federal character. Secondly, it is insensitive to the agitation and sacrifices made by the heroes of the Karnataka unification movement. We have decided to release a strong letter to the public condemning BJP MLA Umesh Katti’s statement and asking him some questions,” he said.

Mr. Katti’s statement for a new State is only to raise his voice against his political alienation in his party. There is no need to attach any importance to such statements, Mr. Chandaragi said.

Mr. Katti has been in and out of Congress, Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) before joining the BJP. But his demand will not find him supporters anywhere, Mr. Chandaragi said and challenged Mr. Katti to declare the names of at least 10 legislators who agreed with his demand.

He refuted Mr. Katti’s claims that he had participated in the agitation seeking the State’s share of Mahadayi waters.

Mr. Katti never participated in any agitation for a public cause. He has neither supported or participated in any movement for farmers’ issues or Mahadayi waters. He is using these issues only to further his political interests. He has done nothing towards resolving issues of north Karnataka like shifting of offices, effective decentralisation, speeding up projects, when he was a Minister in the past. It is such leaders who derail genuine movements for the development of north Karnataka and we condemn such attempts, he said.

The action committee has criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s offer to provide Krishna waters to Maharashtra from the Tubachi-Babalad lift irrigation project.

“First of all, the project is still incomplete. It will take some time and some funding to be completed. Secondly, Karnataka is in no position to part with a portion of the water allotted to the lift irrigation project as it was built keeping in mind the need of villages in Karnataka and not those in Maharashtra. Thirdly, the Karnataka government cannot bear the cost of channeling water to Maharashtra from Tubachi. Moreover, how can we offer to provide water to Maharashtra when it has flatly refused to release water from Koyna dam to save crops in north Karnataka. Why should we offer to release water from Tubachi to south-east Maharashtra,” he questioned.

He has warned of an agitation if the State government went ahead with the decision to release water to Maharashtra.