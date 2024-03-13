ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada nameboards: MCC sets March 31 deadline in Mysuru

March 13, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has warned of imposing a penalty if the rule on Kannada on name boards by business, commercial establishments and others that put up boards on their premises/buildings was not complied with by March 31.

The last date for implementing the rule is March 31. If the rule was not implemented after the deadline, then such trades, businesses, and others will have to pay up the fines, said the Commissioner of the Mysore City Corporation in a statement here.

If the trade or the business establishments fail to implement the rule even after being fined for three times in a row, then the trade licences of such businesses will be annulled, the MCC said.

The statement said 60 percent Kannada on name boards is a mandatory rule, and Kannada has to be on top of the name board. If not implemented before the deadline, the businesses will have to pay the fine of ₹5,000 for the first time, ₹10,000 for the second time and ₹20,000 for the third time.

