Kannada nameboards: DC warns of action for flouting directive

March 11, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Monday warned of cancelling trade licences if business and commercial establishments and others do not comply with 60 per cent Kannada on nameboards as per the government directive.

It is a must for the shops, hotels, hospitals, commercial buildings, industrial buildings, labs, and others that run availing licences from the local bodies, and other authorities to implement the 60 percent Kannada in their name boards, he said in Mandya.

The Deputy Commissioner was presiding over the meeting of the district-level committee in connection with the overall development of Kannada.

It has already been informed that 60 per cent Kannada on nameboards was a must. If this was not complied with, then the local bodies or the competent authorities are empowered to cancel licences given to them for flouting the rule, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner told the authorities and officials to submit a report to him in a week on the implementation of Kannada on name boards. What steps you have taken for not implementing the rule has to be explained in the report, he asked.

The penalty for the violation of the rule is ₹5,000 for the first time, ₹10,000 for the second time, and ₹20,000 for the third time. If the rule was not implemented even after slapping the penalty for the third time, then licences will be cancelled, he warned.

He also warned of taking action against the officers responsible for enforcing the directive in case the rule was not implemented.