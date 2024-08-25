Kannada medical writers pass seven resolutions at fifth literary convention

Members of the Kannada Medical Writers Association on Sunday passed seven resolutions on the second day of the fifth literary convention in Belagavi.

Convention chairman Na Someshwara read out the resolutions and the delegates approved of them.

The resolutions are publication of medical literature in Kannada through the Kannada Balagas and associations, development of Kannada writing through these organisations, publishing of representative writings from Kannada medical writers, establishment of publication divisions in educational and health institutions and other agencies, cooperation with other publication divisions, making Kannada medical books available in most medical libraries, introduction of Kannada medicine articles in textbooks and documenting Kannada medical writers.

The former president of the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Basavaraj Jagajampi delivered the valedictory speech.

He urged the young members of the medical fraternity to take up writing in Kannada.

“The future of literature in general and medical literature in specific lies in the hands of the youth. Gandhi said that youth are the salt of the nation, as he had great hope in this segment of society. Literature should not be seen as an old man’s fad. The youth must plunge into it. They should read and write books that are related to their work and other fields,” he said.

“We just do not exist for our survival. We do so for the pleasure of it. We earn our livelihood from our profession, but we earn our pleasure by pursuing art and literature. I have seen that those who love literature, music and drama are happy wherever they are, as they share an interest in such arts. We should all groom our youngsters to develop a taste in such arts,” Prof Jagajampi said.

“But I have a bit of advice for the young. Writing is hard work. There is no writing without reading,” he advised them.

“We have to set time for it and be ready to make some sacrifices. We should learn to see beauty in everything and then share those thoughts with the world. This will not only change us, but also the world,” Prof. Jagajampi said.

Dr. Someshwar, office-bearers of Indian Medical Association and the Medical Writers Association Veena Sulya, Vinay Kulal, Ravindra Anigol, JNMC principal N.S. Mahantshetti, Netravati Kavi and others were present.

