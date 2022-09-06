Karnataka

Kannada mandatory in govt. functions: Circular

The State government on Tuesday issued a circular to mandatorily use Kannada during functions organised by State and Union governments in the State.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma issued the circular based on a proposal by the Kannada Development Authority.

The circular also directed heads of all departments of the government to use Kannada in all government functions in the State.

The Congress leaders criticised the State BJP government for not placing a boards in Kannada during a recent programme which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru.


Printable version | Sep 6, 2022

