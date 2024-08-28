GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannada literary event procession to match Mysuru Dasara feat

Published - August 28, 2024 09:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
MLC and Sahitya Sammelana Procession Committee president Madhu Made Gowda presiding over a meeting in Mandya on Wednesday.

MLC and Sahitya Sammelana Procession Committee president Madhu Made Gowda presiding over a meeting in Mandya on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The grand procession of the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya in December this year is being planned on the lines of the famous Dasara procession in Mysuru as the organisers want to bring cultural and folk troupes from across the State to represent the culture and diversity of the land besides tableaux featuring Karnataka’s heritage.

The president of the sammelana is brought to the venue in the procession, and therefore the occasion has to be expansive and impressive, the committee said.

“The Sahitya Sammelana procession will be a grand one and resemble the grandeur of the Dasara procession in Mysuru,” said MLC Madhu Made Gowda, who heads the Sammelana Procession Committee.

Presiding over a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Wednesday, he said the success of the procession is like the success of the sammelana, honouring Kannada literature and the president of the sammelana.

The procession of the sammelana president will commence from Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue, covering a distance of 6 km till the venue. It will go on for 3 to 4 hours. The entire route will be specially decorated with innumerable Kannada flags. Water, sugarcane juice, and buttermilk will be served to the participants, the MLC said.

The rath or the cart of the sammelana president will be specially decorated depicting the Kannada identity. All districts will get priority in the procession with cultural and folk troupes enriching the event.

Mr. Gowda said DCs will be requested to send a tableau from their district in the procession. The women carrying “poornakumba” will be divided into three groups and they will travel for 6 km till the venue, he added.

Committee Convener Karasawadi Mahadev suggested accommodating 1,000 artistes in the procession. Committee Vice-President D.P. Swamy suggested carrying the portraits of 87 sammelana presidents on 87 bullock carts. Member Venkatagiriah suggested developing a tableau on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the procession considering the Maharaja’s contributions.

