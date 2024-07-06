Without a head for the Kannada Language Chair in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, academic activities have been halted for the past one year.

Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) and former head of the Chair, has written to the Chancellor of JNU requesting immediate appointment to the head for the Kannada Language Chair.

In his letter, Mr. Bilimale wrote, “Within a short span of a few years, the Kannada Chair has worked exceptionally to promote excellence in basic language teaching, researching and publishing on language, literature and culture of Karnataka in all its multi-lingual and plural manifestations. The chair encouraged comparative studies across a wide range of domains and also aimed at disseminating knowledge of Kannada language, literature and culture both at national and international levels. The Chair has developed a research library, which has more than 5,000 books. The Kannada Development Authority, Government of Karnataka is very keen to support the activities of the Kannada Language Chair. We also were working on your request for more grants to the Chair.

“Meanwhile, we understand that currently nobody is there to continue the activities of the Chair. Hence, I am writing to request you to make an appropriate arrangement for appointing a suitable person, so that the activities of Kannada Chair will continue uninterrupted.”

History of the Chair

In July 2015, the Kannada Culture Department of the State Government entered into an agreement with the JNU to establish a Kannada Language Chair with the help of an annual grant of ₹42 lakh.

As the first head of the Chair, Prof. Bilimale served till 2020 before retiring from service. Later, JNU appointed Prof. Vishwanath of Mysore University to the post. Prof. Vishwanath, who served for three years, returned to Mysore University in August 2023 due to personal reasons. Since then, the Chair has been vacant.

Junior assistant is in charge

At present, Vishwanath Munna Nayak, a native of Kalaburagi, who was appointed as junior project assistant in 2015, is working in the Chair. However, no academic activities are taking place due to the absence of a head.

“I appointed Vishwanath Munna Nayak when I was the head of the Chair. His term ended on June 13, 2024. On the same day, I assumed office as Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority. I wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of JNU requesting to extend the term of Vishwanath Munna Nayak. Agreeing to our request, Vishwanath’s service has been extended till December,” said Prof. Bilimale.

As most of the universities in Karnataka are already conducting Kannada post-graduate courses, instead of teaching M.A. in Kannada, ‘Basic Kannada Language Learning’ classes were conducted for candidates from other States who were preparing to work in Karnataka. In addition, translation works, seminars and workshops were conducted keeping Kannada at the centre.

Kaviraja Marga, Vaddaradhane, Gadhayuddha and other literary works have been translated into English. However, all these activities have come to a standstill without a head of the Chair. Also, no students are enrolled in basic Kannada learning classes either.

“JNU Kannada Language Chair has not had any academic activities for a year. Already, Kannada departments in Banaras University and Delhi University have been closed down. Therefore, I have written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor on July 2, 2024 to immediately appoint a head for the Chair, to issue a notification in this regard and invite applications. We hope to appoint a head soon,” said Prof. Bilimale.

“The Vice-Chancellor of JNU has requested the State Government for additional grant of ₹10 crore for expansion of the Chair. I have discussed this with the Minister of Higher Education. The State Government already provided ₹6 crore for the Chair. The interest from this money is being used for the academic activities of the Chair and staff salary. Tamil Nadu Government has given ₹25 crore to the Tamil Language Chair in JNU. With this grant, the bench became a department and expanded its scope of work. In addition, if five years have passed since the inception of any study chair, it is eligible to come under University Grants Commission (UGC), as per the rules. It has already been nine years since the Kannada Language Chair was set up. JNU and the State Government should take appropriate action to bring it under the purview of UGC. It will decrease the additional (financial) burden on the State Government,” Prof. Bilimale added.

