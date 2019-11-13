‘Kannada Kavi Kavyotsava’ on November 14

‘Kannada Kavi Kavyotsava’, a cultural programme based on the poems composed by Kannada poets, will be held at Kuvempu Rangamandir in the city on November 14. Zilla Kannada Sahitya Samskrutika Vedike and Karnataka Janapada Parishad have jointly organised the event.

D. Manjunath, president of the Vedike, said at a press meet here on Tuesday that vocal and dance performances based on the poems of Da.Ra. Bendre, Gopalakrishna Adiga, K.S. Nisar Ahmed, K.S. Narasimhaswamy, G.S. Shivarudrappa and Chandrashekhara Kambara will be held. Vocalists Jayashree Sridhar, Surekha Hegde, Sahana Bhat, Lakshmi Mahesh, Pratibha Nagaraj, Vidya S., Vidya Manjunath and Anusha Satish would render the poems. Artists from renowned dance troupes including Manu Kala Kendra, Pushpa Centre for Performing Arts and Mayuri Nruthya Kala Kendra will present dance performance based on these poems.

The programme will commence at 5.30 p.m.. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, will inaugurate it. R.M. Manjunatha Gowda, president of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank, and H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering, will be the guests.