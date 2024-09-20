Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday categorically said that Kannada remains the leading language in Karnataka and the State government will not compromise on its commitment for safeguarding the Kannada language. It is our government’s commitment for Kannada and there is no question of compromising on its resolve, he stated.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day “Karnataka Samskruthika Munnota: Chintana Samavesha” in connection with Suvarna Sambrama Karnataka-50 organised jointly by the Department of Kannada and Culture and National Saint Poet Kanakadasa Study and Research Centre, Bengaluru, at the KSOU campus here.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the people living in Karnataka must extend support in developing an environment that promotes Kannada language and the culture. It is the duty and responsibility of all Kannadigas to promote the language, and the government is firm in its stand on Kannada remaining the State’s foremost language, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the people of Karnataka are generous and they communicate with the non-Kannada speaking people in their languages even though they speak incorrectly. But, this is not the case in other States like Tamil Nadu where the people do not speak in languages other than their native language.

“I am not saying one should not speak other languages or English but Kannada must be spoken by all. People who live in the State must learn Kannada as a language. Instead of helping others learn Kannada, we ourselves speak in their languages. The situation has reached a stage where outsiders feel they can live in the State speaking any language. We are not intolerant to other languages but Kannada needs to be spoken by all and this will help make Kannada a foremost language,” he explained.

The Chief Minister cautioned the people to be careful about forces that are spoiling our culture in the name of caste and religion. “We need to be cautious about such forces. We need to promote multilingual culture.”

Referring to the year-long celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka, he said the present generations must know how Karnataka got its name and the people who fought for the unification of the State. They must understand the value of language and culture. The people from the Kannada literary world must come with suggestions in this regard.

He said the year-long celebrations that began in Hampi, will conclude in Gadag. The celebrations should have happened in 2022-23 but the previous government did not hold the event. In 1973 former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Raj Urs renamed Mysore State as Karnataka, and a convention took place in Gadag during that time, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also recalled being the first chairperson of the Kannada Kavalu Samithi during the regime of Ramakrishna Hegde.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari will be installed on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on November 1. “I have told Tangadagi (Shivaraj Tangadagi, Minister for Kannada and Culture) to ensure the statue is ready on the day of Rajyotsava.”

In his welcome address, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes said the programmes in connection with Suvarna Sambrama were being organised in all four divisions. The programme on October 5 is happening in Raichur where the people involved in Gokak agitation will be felicitated.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa also spoke.

MLC Thimmaiah, Pushpa Amarnath, vice-chairperson, State Government Guarantee Implementation Committee, Kannada and Culture Director Dharanidevi Malagatti, KSOU Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, writers, and scholars were present

