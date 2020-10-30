Kannada groups oppose ‘black badge protest’ by Maharashtra

Kannada organisations have raised objections following reports that Maharashtra Cabinet members are planning to wear black badges on Kannada Rajyotsava day on November 1.

The Belagavi-based action committee of Kannada organisationshas written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, asking him to register his disagreement with the Maharashtra government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We saw reports in some Marathi newspapers that the Maharashtra Cabinet had decided to wear black badges on Rajyotsava day. The Maharashtra government has taken this decision based on a request by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders from Belagavi. This is nothing but an attempt at appeasement politics. This could have been ignored if non-State actors were involved in such petty politics. But this is a direct attack by one State on the sovereignty of another. It is against the spirit of federalism and an insult to the Union government’s stand that has accepted the demarcation of States. Speaking about a matter that is sub judice amounts to contempt of court as the border row is before the Supreme Court. Such things should not be allowed,’’ activists said in the letter.

“We have warned of a district-wide agitation if the State government does not take it up with the neighbouring State,’’ Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the committee, said.

Every year, MES leaders and members in Belagavi observe Rajyotsava as a ‘Black Day’, to express their dissatisfaction against inclusion in Karnataka. They take a cycle rally around the city holding black posters. They have been demanding including Belagavi and some other towns and villages in Maharashtra. As of Friday, the city police have not given them permission to hold the rally.