Kannada groups ask parties to stay away from MES

27 August 2021 17:31 IST

They accuse the party of provoking people on the basis of language and State affiliations

Kannada organisations have urged all political parties not to enter into an alliance with Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) after elections to Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) are declared.

Addressing mediapersons in Belagavi on August 27, Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of Action Committee of Kannada Organisations, said, “It is likely that either a national or a regional party will come to power in the BCC. But if no party gets a majority, there is a possibility that some leaders may try to form an alliance with the MES. We are asking the BJP, Congress and other parties to stay away from MES. There is no need to either seek their support or support them in the election of councillors or in the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. If any party tries to do so, we will complain against them to the Karnataka government and protest against the leaders who enter into such alliances.”

Moinuddin Makandar and Deepak Gudaganatti were among others who expressed their opposition to a political alliance with MES.

Mr. Chandaragi said, “For the first time since the formation of the BCC, elections are being held on the basis of party affiliations. It is very likely that all parties will try to occupy the Mayor’s chair. They may even try to buy out independents or engineer defections. Some leaders may try to come to power by winning over some MES councillors to their side.

“MES leaders have been betraying the Marathi-speaking population,” Mr. Gudaganatti alleged.

Earlier, the committee submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and district electoral officer demanding action against MES for allegedly provoking people on the basis of language and State affiliations.

The committee accused MES leaders of writing letters to the government seeking Marathi boards in villages bordering Maharashtra in Belagavi, Khanapur and Nippani taluks, and spreading messages on social media insulting Kannada language culture and the Kannada flag.

Meanwhile, MES leader Shubham Shelke released an audio clip asking Marathi-speaking candidates to withdraw from the race in favour of MES candidates. “Senior leaders should help juniors, and vice versa. There should not be a competition among ourselves,” he said.