Kannada flag should be hoisted compulsorily on State formation day on November 1, government tells businesses

Updated - October 11, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1, the State’s formation day. File

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1, the State’s formation day. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday (October 11, 2024) said Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1, the State's formation day.

He said about 50% of people residing in Bengaluru and Bengaluru Urban district are from other States, and they should also give priority to learn Kannada.

"...we are marking 50 years of Mysore state being renamed as Karnataka. November 1 is a day of celebration for Kannadigas...as in-charge Minister for Bengaluru I have formulated a new programme as part of which at all schools and colleges, factories, business including IT-BT sector Kannada flag should be hoisted compulsorily," Mr. Shivakumar said.

An order to this effect would be issued, he told reporters here.

The unofficial but widely regarded yellow and red 'Kannada flag' was designed by Veera Senani Ma Ramamurthy in the 1960s.

"All organisations, educational institutions, factories, businesses and others should compulsorily hoist Kannada flag. Government celebration of Rajyotsava will be held at one place, but at private and government educational institutions too celebrations should be held compulsorily aimed at instilling a sense of love and affection among students towards Kannada language," Mr. Shivakumar said.

Everyone should feel that one cannot live in Karnataka without knowing Kannada, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Schools and colleges, along with hoisting the Kannada flag on November 1, should also hold cultural programmes, like it is held on Independence and Republic Days. Respect should be shown towards the Kannada flag, he said.

The Minister said he was not asking factories and businesses to organise cultural events, but the Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted.

Asked if those who do not abide by the government order would be penalised, he said: "I'm informing everyone that on this Kannada land, learning Kannada is their duty, we have made Kannada as a subject compulsory at schools.....such events of hosting Kannada flags are organised at villages, but in Bengaluru city -- as district minister I'm making it compulsory." Shivakumar also warned pro-Kannada organisations of legal action if they try to force the move on institutions or businesses. "They (institutions and businesses) will do it voluntarily after the government has asked them to do it," he said.

Published - October 11, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Karnataka

