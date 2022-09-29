Kannada film stars to entertain at Yuva Dasara today

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 29, 2022 18:28 IST

The stars of Kannada film industry will be entertaining the crowds at Yuva Dasara at Maharaja College grounds here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police R. Chethan on Thursday said film stars including Upendra, Abhishekh Ambareesh, Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Prajwal Devaraj, Chikkanna, Dhanvir Gowda, and Sapthami Gowda will be part of the Yuva Dasara entertainment.

Actor and music director Sadhu Kokila will be presenting a music performance while actors Dhiren Ramkumar, Nidhi Subbaiah, Krishi Tapanda, Sonu Gowda, and Harshika Punaccha will present dance performances before the audience.

Also, dance performances by actors Nischika, Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Manvitha Harish, Karunya Ram, and ‘Darling’ Krishna will be held besides a music concert by Alok Ram.

