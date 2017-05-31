Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar passes away

Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada superstar Rajkumar, passed away on Wednesday morning due to prolonged illness in a private hospital here. She was 78.

Her blood pressure dropped since last night following which she had a massive cardiac arrest at 4.40 a.m. She has been hospitalised since May 14.

Parvathamma was the only woman producer-distributor-exhibitor of Kannada films. Vajreshwari Combines and Poornima Enteprises, started by her, have produced many of the films starring her husband Rajkumar and sons Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkmar and Puneet Rajkumar. She has produced over 80 films. Their 87th production was Run Antony starring Vinay Rajkumar, her grandson.

A 13-year-old when she got married, Parvathamma went on to become the pillar of support for the Rajkumar clan and played a major role in managing the image of her husband, a major icon of Kannada cinema.

Doddahulluru Rukkoji, film historian and author of the two-volume book on Dr. Rajkumar's life, describes Parvathamma as the first woman film entrepreneur in Karnataka, who played a big role in what is easily the most sensational success story in the history of Kannada cinema.

All her three sons- Shivaraj, Ragavendra, Punith along with other family members were present, said Ramaiah hospital president Naresh Shetty. Parvathamma's eyes have been donated as per her wishes, said her son Raghavendra Rajkumar.

People from various walks of life, especially from Kannada cinema industry, have condoled her death.

“Parvathamma was not only mother to her sons and daughters. She was mother in real sense to Kannada film industry, as she used to rush, whenever there is crisis and artistes faced problems," said veteran actor Srinivasamurthy, who acted along side Rajkumar in various films produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described her as "an inalienable part of the success story of Dr. Rajkumar."