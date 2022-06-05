Kannada film producer among four arrested in cheating case
The Rajajinagar police arrested four persons including the producer of a Kannada movie on the charges of cheating a city-based businessman promising sites at a cheaper rate.
The accused have been identified as Manjunath, Shiva Kumar, Gopal, and Chandrashekhar. According to the police, Manjunath invested huge amount of money on a newly-released movie and incurred huge losses. In order to recover these losses, he along with his associates launched a real estate firm in Rajajinagar offering sites in and around the city at good locations.
The accused took ₹2 lakh advance amount from Pushpa Kumar after showing him a site belonging to someone else. The accused started giving evasive response whenever Pushpa Kumar approached them for registration and other process. Suspecting something amiss, he approached the police and filed a complaint.
The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigations.
