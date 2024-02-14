ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada film poster released in Yadgir

February 14, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Sunnygouda Tunnur has said that everyone in Yadgir district should encourage local artists to get entry to the Kannada film industry.

He was addressing a gathering after releasing a poster of the Kannada film, Parakrama, here on Wednesday.

Very few artists from the district and Kalyan Karnataka region are in the Kannada film industry. “And, we have to encourage local artists to take up films in the industry,” he said.

Actor Agastya Raju, who is playing the hero in the film, said that rural life forms the story of the film and it has been shot almost fully in different parts of the district.

Agastya Raju, who is from Yadgir district, said that he has been in the film industry for 12 years now. Viewers will definitely bless him after seeing the film, he added.

Heroine Sangeetha, Sahebagouda Anakasugur, Shankaragouda, Sanju, Manjunath and others were present.

