GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada film poster released in Yadgir

February 14, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Sunnygouda Tunnur has said that everyone in Yadgir district should encourage local artists to get entry to the Kannada film industry.

He was addressing a gathering after releasing a poster of the Kannada film, Parakrama, here on Wednesday.

Very few artists from the district and Kalyan Karnataka region are in the Kannada film industry. “And, we have to encourage local artists to take up films in the industry,” he said.

Actor Agastya Raju, who is playing the hero in the film, said that rural life forms the story of the film and it has been shot almost fully in different parts of the district.

Agastya Raju, who is from Yadgir district, said that he has been in the film industry for 12 years now. Viewers will definitely bless him after seeing the film, he added.

Heroine Sangeetha, Sahebagouda Anakasugur, Shankaragouda, Sanju, Manjunath and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.