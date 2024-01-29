January 29, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru police booked Kannada filmmaker Manjunath S. for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, and torturing her physically and mentally demanding an SUV.

On January 25, Subramanyapura police registered a case against Manjunath, his mother and sister, charging them for dowry harassment and for criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint by his wife Akhila C., theirs was a love marriage with the consent of both families. The wedding was a grand ceremony that cost ₹30 lakh. She claimed that expensive gifts were presented to Manjunath in the form of cash, gold, a high-end phone, a new bike, and some electronic items. She helped with the family expenses with her salary as she works in an MNC.

However, she claimed that his family started demanding money saying Manjunath was in financial trouble. Akhila claims to have arranged for ₹10 lakh, which she handed over to Manjunath. But, when his family started demanding more money, she informed her family, who tried to discuss the issue with Manjunath.

Manjunath and his family members abused her family physically, humiliated them and warned of dire consequences, she alleged.

When the family started demanding an SUV for Manjunath citing his status in society, Akhila objected. This led to his family claiming that there were many marriage proposals for Manjunath, as he is a well-known director in the Kannada film industry, she alleged.

Subramanyapura police have served a noticed to Manjunath summoning him for questioning.

Manjunath refuted the allegations, accusing the complainant of having a mental breakdown and displaying aggressive behaviour.